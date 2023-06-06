JNU retains second best university rank in NIRF list

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University retained its position as the country’s second-best university for the third consecutive year while Jamia Millia Islamia retained its third position for the second consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 released on Monday.

IIT Delhi was ranked as the second-best institute in the country in the Engineering category, for the fifth consecutive year. Expressing her delight, VC of Jamia University Prof. Najma Akhtar said, “I am very happy that JMI once again figures among the top 3 universities of the country.

We have been constantly on our mettle making efforts to improve the quality of teaching, learning and research in the university. In NIRF rankings, we have progressed from 83rd rank in 2016 to 3rd rank in 2022 and we have retained it this year too. I hope that in the coming years, the university will further improve its performance on all parameters.”

However, top DU colleges like St Stephen’s and SRCC slipped several positions to move out of the list of top 10 colleges in the country. SRCC which had bagged the 12th spot last year is at 11th position this year while St Stephen’s retained its 14th rank for the second time.

Five DU colleges were also among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the seventh consecutive year. The other colleges in the top 10 rank include Hindu College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Kirori Mal College and LSR College for Women.

DU came up to 11th rank as compared to 2022 when it was at 13th rank. Jamia Hamdard University is at 49th position overall and secured second position in the category of Pharmacy; Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University also came up to 74th from 77th position in 2022.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters -- teaching, learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RP), graduation outcomes (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI) and perception (PR). The ranks are given on the basis of the total sum of marks assigned for each of these broad groups of parameters.

DU’s Miranda House College bags top spot

Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot. Top DU colleges like St Stephen’s and SRCC slipped several positions to move out of the list of the top 10. SRCC which bagged the 12th spot last year is at 11th position this year while St Stephen’s retained its 14th rank for the second time.

