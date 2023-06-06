Home Cities Delhi

Municipal Corporation of Delhi launches app to facilitate taxpayers

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched a mobile app on Monday that enables property owners to geo-tag their property themselves, official said.

Published: 06th June 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, s,art phone

For representational purposes (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched a mobile app on Monday that enables property owners to geo-tag their property themselves, an official said.

The app was launched by Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to bring a more transparent and responsive property tax regime, they said.

Geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers will provide location-wise identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to people by the MCD, the civic body said in a statement.

Geo-tagging of properties refers to assigning unique coordinates to a property on a GIS map by selecting the current location against any UPIC (Unique Property Identification Code) so that all properties have their location identified against the unique position, officials said. The mobile app can be downloaded on an Android phone from Google Play Store or by visiting the MCD’s website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mobile Apptaxpayersgeo-tag
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp