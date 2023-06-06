Municipal Corporation of Delhi launches app to facilitate taxpayers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched a mobile app on Monday that enables property owners to geo-tag their property themselves, an official said.

The app was launched by Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to bring a more transparent and responsive property tax regime, they said.

Geo-tagging of properties by taxpayers will provide location-wise identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to people by the MCD, the civic body said in a statement.

Geo-tagging of properties refers to assigning unique coordinates to a property on a GIS map by selecting the current location against any UPIC (Unique Property Identification Code) so that all properties have their location identified against the unique position, officials said. The mobile app can be downloaded on an Android phone from Google Play Store or by visiting the MCD’s website.

