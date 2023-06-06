Real roadster!

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Offering the perfect blend of freedom and exhilaration, the new Z4 Roadster allows the driver to experience the thrill of the open road under the open sky.

The Z4 Roadster is available as a BMW M Performance model, known as the BMW Z4 M40i. This model combines the elegance of a roadster with the athleticism of an M automobile, creating a truly captivating and high-performance vehicle.

With its modern interpretation of the classic open-top sports car, the BMW Z4 Roadster exudes sportiness and sophistication. Its exterior design features the iconic BMW kidney grille, LED headlights, and a long bonnet that conveys dynamism. The soft-top can be electrically opened and closed in 10 seconds, allowing drivers to enjoy that ‘wind in the hair’ experience.

Inside, the focus is on pure sportiness, with a driver-oriented cockpit design and the use of high-quality materials. The BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Operating System 7.0 provides seamless integration of digital displays and advanced connectivity features. Key equipment includes a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, BMW Head-Up Display, and Wireless Charging.

Under the hood, the BMW Z4 M40i is powered by a 3-litre, in-line 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers an output of 340 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. With the 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission and Variable Sport Steering, the Z4 M40i offers an exhilarating and responsive driving experience. Overall, the new BMW Z4 Roadster showcases the brand’s commitment to delivering sheer driving pleasure with a blend of performance, design and advanced technology. It’s a vehicle that invites drivers to create unforgettable moments on the road and enjoy the true essence of the roadster experience.

