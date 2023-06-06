Survey shows AAP-led states not doing enough to tackle air pollution

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A new survey shows that the majority of Delhi-NCR households believe that Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Delhi and Punjab governments are not taking action to address toxic air issues. These households want actionable plans to address stubble burning, vehicular pollution and road dust. They want form Punjab government to create awareness among farmers against stubble burning.

Every year in late October, Delhi NCR is enveloped in smog and “very severe” air pollution due to a host of reasons, including stubble burning in Punjab along with local vehicular pollution, road dust, garbage burning and several other reasons.

According to the survey, 80% of Delhi-NCR households blame Delhi and Punjab governments for not addressing toxic air issues. As per data, no one said that the Punjab Government has done anything to address the root causes of toxic air pollution.

On World Environment Day 2023, India’s leading Community Social Media platform, LocalCircles, conducted this survey on its platform. The survey received over 29,000 responses from residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram & Faridabad. 69% of respondents were men, while 31% of respondents were women.

The air quality in Delhi NCR and most of North India is in the hazardous or severe category during October-November every year when farmers are clearing up their fields between Oct 20th and Nov 20th but the Air Quality Index levels stay high till mid-December as a host of other factors drive up PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels.

However, Delhi government claims to have implemented a 15-point action plan and a proactive Graded Response Action Plan to ensure that winter months this year are better than in 2022. Moreover, AAP government at both states

The survey also sought suggestions from Delhi-NCR respondents about what kind of initiative should be implemented to significantly reduce air pollution in Delhi during Oct-Dec 2023. Around 60% respondents want the government to mandatorily implement mechanized road and street cleaning and require that all construction sites be covered during October-December 2023. Besides, respondents also suggested for proper waste management and an anti-waste burning enforcement plan to ensure near-zero waste burning in the national capital.

According to the survey, 80% of Delhi-NCR households blame Delhi and Punjab governments for not addressing toxic air issues. As per data, no one said that the Punjab government has done anything to address the root causes of toxic air pollution. The air quality in Delhi NCR and most of North India is in the hazardous or severe category during October-November every year when farmers are clearing up their fields between Oct 20th and Nov 20th.

