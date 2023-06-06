Wife, lover strangle CISF constable

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old wife of a CISF constable was arrested, along with her lover, in connection with the killing of her husband in southwest Delhi’s Ghitorni area, police said on Monday. The woman, MK, is a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana and has two children with her husband.

According to police, she helped cover up her husband’s death after he was strangled by her lover, a 24-year-old Rahul Yadav alias Deepak from Mahendergarh district. As reported at Vasant Kunj South Police Station, Rajiv, 38, had slipped in his bathroom on Wednesday and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital.

The hospital told police that he was declared brought dead.

According to police, MK had told the hospital that Rajiv had had an electric shock and died inside their washroom. There were no visible injury marks on his body. Rajiv, a constable at CISF, lived in Ghitorni’s Nav Shakti Apartments in a rented house, police said.

