14 precious idols, repatriated from abroad, to adorn new Parliament

NEW DELHI: More artworks depicting the contribution of women, tribal leaders, as well as freedom struggle, will be added to the new Parliament building under the second phase. Precious 14 idols, recently repatriated from abroad, will also be placed at specific points on the premises. A digital wall in one of the galleries will also have details about Members of Lok Sabha since the beginning.

Senior culture ministry officials, privy to the matter, said that the second phase of decorating the newly inaugurated Parliament building would start soon.

“Second phase is a big ambitious concept. We will be showing the Independence struggle and 75 path-breaking women of the country starting from the pre-historic era. One wall will be dedicated to tribal leaders who have done great work for the country. Then we will have a wall showcasing India’s rich traditions—nature, knowledge and sports. Once the ongoing phase one is completed, the second round will begin…concepts are ready and artists have been selected,” said an official.

The first phase was more general and the next level will be more focused that will start within three-four month, they added. According to the officials, the old Parliament building will serve as an ‘office block’ and will be opened to the general public. The government officials said the culture ministry is planning to combine it with the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya for ‘integrated viewing experience’ for tourism purposes.

“The ministry is planning to introduce a single ticket for Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the old Parliament building after its opening for the general public,” said the official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28. “In the old premises, artworks were never planned. Artists were invited to create paintings in a vacant space. There was no thematic unity. Everything was mishmash. Here (new building) each and every thing is planned. We have decided to add 14 statues which were stolen and smuggled out of the country. These antiquities were brought back,” said the officials.

