Home Cities Delhi

14 precious idols, repatriated from abroad, to adorn new Parliament

A digital wall in one of the galleries will also have details about Members of Lok Sabha since the beginning.

Published: 07th June 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

The new Parliament building illuminated with colourful lights, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By  Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More artworks depicting the contribution of women, tribal leaders, as well as freedom struggle, will be added to the new Parliament building under the second phase. Precious 14 idols, recently repatriated from abroad, will also be placed at specific points on the premises. A digital wall in one of the galleries will also have details about Members of Lok Sabha since the beginning.

Senior culture ministry officials, privy to the matter, said that the second phase of decorating the newly inaugurated Parliament building would start soon. 

“Second phase is a big ambitious concept. We will be showing the Independence struggle and 75 path-breaking women of the country starting from the pre-historic era. One wall will be dedicated to tribal leaders who have done great work for the country. Then we will have a wall showcasing India’s rich traditions—nature, knowledge and sports. Once the ongoing phase one is completed, the second round will begin…concepts are ready and artists have been selected,” said an official.

The first phase was more general and the next level will be more focused that will start within three-four month, they added. According to the officials, the old Parliament building will serve as an ‘office block’ and will be opened to the general public. The government officials said the culture ministry is planning to combine it with the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya for ‘integrated viewing experience’ for tourism purposes.
“The ministry is planning to introduce a single ticket for Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the old Parliament building after its opening for the general public,” said the official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28. “In the old premises, artworks were never planned. Artists were invited to create paintings in a vacant space. There was no thematic unity. Everything was mishmash. Here (new building) each and every thing is planned. We have decided to add 14 statues which were stolen and smuggled out of the country. These antiquities were brought back,” said the officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new parliament
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp