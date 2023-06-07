Home Cities Delhi

After kidnapping bid on two students, JNU bars entry of outside vehicles post 10 pm

Those residing on the JNU campus will have to produce their identity cards at the entry, and have been advised to confirm their guests at the main gate either in person or through a phone call.

Published: 07th June 2023

JNU

An image of the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi, used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hours after a case of molestation was reported on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, its security department on Wednesday announced that entry of outside vehicles will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am.

"The competent authority has taken a serious view of the recent incidents where outsiders entered the JNU campus and created law and order problems during the night hours. In view of this, it has been decided to restrict the entry of outside vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am," the university said in a notice.

"All residents of JNU are requested to produce their identity cards at the entry gate whenever asked by the JNU Security. Further, all residents are advised to confirm and identify their guests at the main gate either in person or through phone call. All the stakeholders are requested to cooperate with the security to ensure a safe and secure campus," the statement said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and attempted to kidnap two students.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and police have registered two cases based on complaints from students of the university.

"Two complaints -- one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap -- have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The DCP said the accused and the vehicle are the same in both cases and they have been identified.

Further investigation is on, he said.

