AIIMS probing charges of mass cheating in exam

Scans CCTV footage to check alleged irregularities in test to recruit nursing officers 

Published: 07th June 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS has started a probe into the alleged paper leak of the All India Nursing Recruitment Test, it conducted on June 3. Officials told this newspaper that CCTV footage of the examination centres, which are allegedly involved in cheating, hacking and manipulation of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET), is being scanned by the institute.

“CCTV was installed at all the examination centres and video recording of the test duration was also done. We have started scanning the footage,” said Prof Rima Dada, spokesperson, AIIMS. 

Meanwhile, a senior official of the examination section of the institute said that the images and screenshots going viral on social media platforms are also being investigated. “Not all examination centres followed a similar pattern in the questionnaire and their answer key. We can find the link in comparing the viral images with the sequence of questions which appeared in the test,” he added.

“Besides, a particular image discloses the roll number of a candidate. We will cross-check after contacting the person,” the official said further.

This newspaper reported on Monday about allegations of cheating and manipulation in the exam by candidates who appeared for the recruitment test. 

Screenshots and photographs of the computer-based test went viral, showing the exam in progress, although phones were not allowed inside the centres.

Aspirants have alleged that the test was running on screens next to them and claim that people were taking the exam by using remote control software.

AIIMS Delhi is testing agency of NORCET which caters to nursing officers at 19 AIIMS and other central government-run hospitals. Around 1 lakh 10 thousand candidates appeared for over 3,000 posts.

