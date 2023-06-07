Billing, other services hit at AIIMS due to cyber attack

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Registration, billing and other services at AIIMS were hit on Tuesday due to a malware attack on its server. The apex healthcare institute, however, claimed that it successfully thwarted the cyber attack.

“A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cyber security system in AIIMS. The attempt was successfully thwarted and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber security systems. The e-hospital services remain fully secure and are functioning normally,” AIIMS said in a statement.

AIIMS spokesperson Rima Dada told this newspaper that the cyber incident was neutralised by the AIIMS cyber security team. “No loss of patient data. Other sensitive records were found affected during the security breach. The digital services were not working for short a time but was restored by our team,” she said.

Union Minister of State for Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar claimed that there was no cyber incident or breach in AIIMS server. “Someone may have tried accessing this portal and alert generated due to security layer used by AIIMS,” he said.

