Centre delaying nod for official UK trip: Delhi Education Minister Atishi plea in HC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court against the Centre for allegedly delaying her travel clearances for her trip to the United Kingdom for an official visit next week. The HC may consider the plea on Wednesday, in which she said she was invited in her official capacity by Cambridge University to speak at a conference to be held on June 15.

In her plea, Atishi, said that requiring constitutional functionaries and ministers in the state government to seek the Centre’s ‘political clearance’ for travelling abroad violates the dignity and independence of a constitutional office.

She said that while the Delhi government accorded administrative clearance for travel last month, the Centre ‘has only been responding’ with queries and clarification after the L-G forwarded the proposal to it, thus delaying the whole process, including applying for a visa.

The plea said that the proposal was forwarded to the central government authorities for processing of further clearance. It was stated that she has arranged multiple visits to primary schools in the UK as well as meetings with potential teacher training partners, to make the most of her visit and ensure that Delhi’s children gain from best practices in primary school education abroad.

The plea said that the delay will render the proposal for the visit and irreparably prevent the gains that Delhi’s governance and schools could have made.

It also contended that the trip is significant for Delhi’s governance as it will not only allow the government to showcase the leaps that Delhi has made in education, health, and urban development generally, but it will also allow children, to benefit from learning from other jurisdictions.

