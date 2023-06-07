Delhi govt nod to more shops operating round the clock

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted approval for round-the-clock operation of 155 shops and commercial establishments across Delhi, a move aimed at boosting the city’s night-time economy.

The file has now been sent to L-G V K Saxena for a decision on whether he would like to express a difference of opinion with the elected government on the approval, CMO said in a statement.

The chief minister has granted approval for round-the-clock operation of 155 shops and commercial establishments across Delhi, the statement said. By approving 24X7 operations for a new batch of commercial applicants, the Delhi government aims to generate more job opportunities, safeguard the interests of workers, and contribute to the overall development of the local economy, it said.

The extended operational hours will also ensure round-the-clock access to essential goods and services for Delhi residents, it added.

The government has granted the applicants exemptions from sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. These three sections collectively put restrictions on hiring night-shift employees and impose related rules upon opening and closing times and holidays for commercial establishments.

