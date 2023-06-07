DU launches centenary e-book collection and digital archive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centenary E-Book Collection and Digital Archive were launched by Delhi University Library System at the university’s conference center on Tuesday.Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh, speaking as the chief guest on this occasion, said that libraries play a very important role in the life of universities. He said that now a big change has come in the form of e-resources. Today students find it very comfortable to read e-books and supplement it with their reading of printed books; so we have to change our mindsets.

The VC said that the University has made financial provisions for e-resources. He informed that the university has also sanctioned a fund of Rs 110 crore for the expansion and construction works of the library. Construction work is going to start soon. He called upon the librarians of Universities and colleges to organize workshops to create awareness about these facilities of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor said that in the last 20-30 years, the internet has brought a lot of changes in work practices. Mobile transaction systems like UPI have proved to be revolutionary in the banking system. India has emerged as the leading country in the world in UPI transactions. He said that we have to change things in the library system in a similar way so that one can access library resources from anywhere.

DULS has collection of more than 17 lakh documents

Dr. Rajesh Singh, Librarian, University of Delhi pointed out that The Delhi University Library System (DULS) is a distributed system of resources and services spread across both campuses. It holds a remarkable collection of over 17 lakh documents consisting of books, print periodicals, monographs, thesis and other resources. 33 units of libraries, including major libraries, departmental libraries and special libraries, are providing access to resources and services to its patrons. The University Library system is recognized for its collection and services.

He informed that DULS has acquired subject collections from 9 reputed publishers of the world in the year 2023 and more than 83000 e-books and digital archives have been added as centenary collections to strengthen the digital library services of the University. The university has acquired subject collections and digital archives from publishers such as Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press, Bloomberg, SAGE Publishing, Taylor & Francis, Elsevier, Springer Nature and Wiley Online Books.

