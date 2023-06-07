Fake power disconnection messages: 6 held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested six people who were allegedly involved in duping people pan-India with false electricity disconnection messages, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Md Siraj Ansari, Sanaul Mian, Md. Jahid Ansari, Dipankar Ankure, Anikesh Das and Arghya Mazumdar, had recently cheated CISF personnel with the same modus operandi.

DCP (Outer North) RK Singh said a complaint was made by a CISF employee stating that he received a message on February 20 from an unknown phone number regarding “non-payment of electricity bill” and a “warning of disconnection of electricity. Upon calling the phone number, the alleged person made the CISF employee download Quick Support via WhatsApp resulting in a fraud of Rs 2,05,000.

