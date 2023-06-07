Functional CCTVs must at eateries serving liquor, says Delhi excise dept

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi excise department has warned hotels, clubs and restaurants serving liquor of “stern action”, including cancelling licences, if they fail to install functional CCTV cameras on their premises, officials said on Tuesday.

Instances of non-functional CCTV cameras installed at some clubs, hotels and restaurants have come to the notice of the department’s enforcement branch during inspections, they said. “It hampers the inspection work of the excise department,” an official said.

In order to check violations at the hotels, clubs and restaurants, the inspection teams rely on the CCTV footage obtained from their premises. However, often the teams are not provided with the CCTV footage by the licensees on the pretext that the cameras are non-functional, a senior officer of the department said.

“All hotels, clubs and restaurants holding excise licences are hereby directed to ensure that the CCTV cameras are installed at appropriate locations within and outside the licensed premises and that they are properly functional,” an official said.

