Govt school students can now visit Rashtrapati Bhavan free of cost

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To encourage and enable more people to see the legacy of Indian Presidents and the history of freedom struggle under one roof, the registration charges for the government schools all over the country has been waived off.

The Education secretary, Delhi government has received a circular from the Rashtrapati Bhavan Office announcing this waiver and also an invitation for the school students to visit the museum. Earlier, the registration charges to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan were Rs 50 per visitor per circuit. There are three circuits in the Bhavan. However, the visitors below the age of 8 years are exempted from the payment.

The museum exhibits more than 2,000 artefacts, rare paintings, virtual reality-walk with Mahatma Gandhi, and personal belongings of former Presidents, among others.

“It has been requested that the information about the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum may be disseminated to all states, UT’s government and all school bodies under your control so as to ensure maximum participation and visits of their faculties and students,” read the circular.

Last month, there was an official statement released from the Rashtrapati Bhavan office stating that it will be open for public six days in a week starting from June 1.

The tour is now available from Tuesday to Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in seven time slots, between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm hours, the statement said.

Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the country’s President, was the creation of architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It was Sir Lutyens who conceptualised the H shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330 acre estate.This mansion has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 kms of corridors and 190 acres of garden area, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

EDUCATION SECY GETS INVITATION

Delhi Education secretary has received a circular from Rashtrapati Bhavan Office announcing a waiver and an invitation for the school students to visit museum

SPREAD OVER 330 ACRE

Sir Lutyens conceptualised the building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330 acre estate. It has 340 rooms spread over four floors, and 190 acres of garden area

NEW DELHI: To encourage and enable more people to see the legacy of Indian Presidents and the history of freedom struggle under one roof, the registration charges for the government schools all over the country has been waived off. The Education secretary, Delhi government has received a circular from the Rashtrapati Bhavan Office announcing this waiver and also an invitation for the school students to visit the museum. Earlier, the registration charges to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan were Rs 50 per visitor per circuit. There are three circuits in the Bhavan. However, the visitors below the age of 8 years are exempted from the payment. The museum exhibits more than 2,000 artefacts, rare paintings, virtual reality-walk with Mahatma Gandhi, and personal belongings of former Presidents, among others.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It has been requested that the information about the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum may be disseminated to all states, UT’s government and all school bodies under your control so as to ensure maximum participation and visits of their faculties and students,” read the circular. Last month, there was an official statement released from the Rashtrapati Bhavan office stating that it will be open for public six days in a week starting from June 1. The tour is now available from Tuesday to Sunday (except on gazetted holidays) in seven time slots, between 9.30 am and 4.30 pm hours, the statement said. Rashtrapati Bhavan, home to the country’s President, was the creation of architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker. It was Sir Lutyens who conceptualised the H shaped building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330 acre estate.This mansion has a total of 340 rooms spread over four floors, 2.5 kms of corridors and 190 acres of garden area, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan. EDUCATION SECY GETS INVITATION Delhi Education secretary has received a circular from Rashtrapati Bhavan Office announcing a waiver and an invitation for the school students to visit museum SPREAD OVER 330 ACRE Sir Lutyens conceptualised the building, covering an area of 5 acres on a 330 acre estate. It has 340 rooms spread over four floors, and 190 acres of garden area