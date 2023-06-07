Home Cities Delhi

Minor siblings found dead in wooden box in Delhi's Jamia Nagar

The officials said that the crime team has confirmed that there were no injury marks on the bodes, and it is believed that they died due to asphyxia.

Published: 07th June 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two minor siblings were found dead inside a wooden box at a house in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area on Tuesday, a Delhi Police officer said. The deceased were identified as Neeraj (8) and Arti (6).

According to the official, a PCR call was received at Jamia Nagar Police Station regarding two bodies of children found inside a house at Joga Bai Extension following which a police team rushed to the spot.
“On reaching there, the police found the bodies of the two children inside an old wooden box (sandook). They used to live with their parents,” Rajesh Deo, DCP (Southeast), said. “Their father Balbir works as a chowkidar,” he added.

In the initial probe, it was revealed that the children had lunch with their parents around 3 pm and were reported missing after that.

Their parents and other siblings started searching for them and their bodies were found in the box.“The crime team has confirmed that there were no injury marks on the bodes, and it is believed that they died due to asphyxia,” the official added. Autopsy will ascertain the exact cause of death, he said.

