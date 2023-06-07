Home Cities Delhi

Rai campaigns for AAP rally; Tiwari lists achievements

During the door-to-door campaign in Civil Lines on Tuesday, Rai encouraged residents to join the rally and raise their voice to oppose the ordinance.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 09:09 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP Delhi state convener and minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged people to join party’s ‘maha rally’ on June 11 against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the capital.

The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back the executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, presenting his nine years’ report card, said there not even a single Kendriya Vidyalaya in North East Delhi before 2014. “ We have made Shahdara Kendriya Vidyalaya ready with the cooperation of the government and with our own efforts. The work of allotment of school land in Khajuri Khas has been completed and Burari will be completed soon,” he said. 

