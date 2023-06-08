Home Cities Delhi

2020 northeast Delhi riots: Cops rapped for clubbing 27 cases with 1 FIR

Court tells police to ensure complaints were investigated properly

Published: 08th June 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi riot

file photo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here on Wednesday came down hard on the Delhi Police for ‘wrongly and ‘casually’ clubbing as many as 27 complaints of separate incidents of rioting and arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots with a pre-existing FIR, and directed a senior police officer to ensure the additional complaints were investigated properly.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala’s order came while acquitting three people, who were named as accused in the original FIR with which 27 complaints were clubbed, for the offences of rioting and arson.

Akil Ahmed, Raheesh Khan and Irshad were accused of being part of a rampaging mob that had looted and set ablaze the complainant’s shop in Chandu Nagar on February 24, 2020 during the riots. The judge said the charges were not proved against them beyond reasonable doubt. While acquitting the three accused in the main case, the court was severely critical of Delhi Police’s action of clubbing 27 complaints with the main FIR and improper and inadequate probe into the additional complaints.

‘It is also apparent that there was no logical ground with the IO (Investigating officer) to club those complaints in the present FIR and it appears to have been so done in a very casual manner. Hence, I find that all these complaints are wrongly clubbed in the present FIR in a mechanical manner and were not investigated,’ the court said.  

Consequently, it referred the matter back to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast district) to take further steps on the additional complaints for the purpose of ‘proper and complete examination.’  ‘In order to rule out any misconception, it is also made clear that as per the finding of this court, those complaints were wrongly clubbed in the present FIR and this observation also should be taken into account for the purpose of taking further steps,’ the judge said.

Dealing with the merits of the FIR, the court said the charges levelled against the three accused were not proved beyond reasonable doubt.‘It is once again made clear that in the present case, I have consciously not given any finding in respect of charges qua other incidents based on additional complaints, for the reasons that same was not properly and completely investigated by investigating officer and for such omission of the IO, those complainants should not be prejudiced. Hence, the matter in that respect is being referred to investigating agency again,’ it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2020 Delhi riotsDelhi communal clashes
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp