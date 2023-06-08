Atishi’s official trip to UK cleared, Centre tells HC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it has given clearances to Delhi Education Minister Atishi to visit the United Kingdom for her upcoming official visit. The counsel for the Centre said the proposal has been sent to the economic affairs department for further approvals, which would also be processed and the petitioner can apply for requisite visa permits.

The bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh disposed of the matter after the submissions of the Centre’s counsel that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) gave political clearance and the matter is now before the Department of Economic Affairs. Atishi, who has a diplomatic passport, can apply for her visa, it was told.

In her plea, Atishi, said that requiring constitutional functionaries and ministers in the state government to seek the Centre’s ‘political clearance’ for travelling abroad violates the dignity and independence of a constitutional office.

She said that while the Delhi government accorded administrative clearance for travel last month, the Centre has only been responding with queries and clarification after the L-G forwarded the proposal to it, thus delaying the whole process, including applying for a visa. The plea said the proposal was forwarded to the central government authorities for further clearance. It has been more than 10 days now, and no clearance has been issued yet.

It was stated that she has arranged multiple visits to primary schools in the UK as well as meetings with potential teacher training partners, to ensure that Delhi’s children gain from best practices in primary school education abroad.

The plea stated that the delay will render the proposal for the visit and irreparably prevent the gains that Delhi’s governance and schools could have made.

Atishi’s plea also contended that the trip is significant for Delhi’s governance as it will not allow the Delhi Government to showcase the leaps that Delhi has made in education, health, and urban development generally, but it will also allow the children to benefit from learning from other jurisdictions.

‘Need for nod violates dignity of office’

In her plea, Atishi, said that requiring constitutional functionaries and ministers in the state government to seek the Centre’s ‘political clearance’ for travelling abroad violates the dignity and independence of a constitutional office.

