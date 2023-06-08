BJP’s new headquarters to showcase south Indian temple architecture

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP’s new headquarters at DDU Marg will borrow features of South Indian temple architecture and depend on financial contributions by party leaders and workers, the party said on Wednesday. BJP national president J P Nadda will perform the ‘bhoomi poojan’ and lay the foundation stone of the four-storeyed green building on a 825 square metre land plot on DDU Marg, on June 9.

“A long awaited dream of having Delhi BJP’s own office building is finally being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a matter of great joy for all party workers,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.The new building will be a tribute to the hard work and dedication of numerous workers and leaders of the Delhi BJP unit who dedicated themselves to the growth of the party, he said.

Construction work on the new building is planned to be completed in next 18 months, and the party will fight the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 from there, Delhi BJP treasurer Vishnu Mittal said.He said with a view to encourage a sense of ownership among the party workers, it has been decided to collect Rs 1,000 from 10-15 party persons from each of the 10,000 polling booths in the city.

Talking further about the new party office, Mittal said the facade, entrance and pillars of the building will have a built up area of 30,000 square feet.The building will have two basements for parking of 50 vehicles. The ground floor on stilt will have a press conference room, reception and canteen. An auditorium of sitting capacity of 300 people will be located on the first floor, he said.

The offices of Delhi BJP’s cells and staff offices will be on the second floor and the third floor will have offices of party vice presidents, general secretaries and secretaries, he said.The top floor of the building will have offices of Delhi BJP president and general secretary (organisation) besides rooms for Delhi MPs and in-charges of the state unit, Mittal added.

A team of senior Delhi BJP leaders, including general secretary Harsh Malhotra and Kuljeet Chahal, has been formed to oversee the construction of the new headquarters, party leaders said.The Delhi BJP office is currently located in a bungalow on Pant Marg near the Parliament building.

2025 polls to be fought from new building

The new building will be a tribute to the hard work and dedication of numerous workers and leaders of the Delhi BJP unit who dedicated themselves to the growth of the party. Construction work on the new building is planned to be completed in next 18 months, and the party will fight the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 from there

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP’s new headquarters at DDU Marg will borrow features of South Indian temple architecture and depend on financial contributions by party leaders and workers, the party said on Wednesday. BJP national president J P Nadda will perform the ‘bhoomi poojan’ and lay the foundation stone of the four-storeyed green building on a 825 square metre land plot on DDU Marg, on June 9. “A long awaited dream of having Delhi BJP’s own office building is finally being realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a matter of great joy for all party workers,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.The new building will be a tribute to the hard work and dedication of numerous workers and leaders of the Delhi BJP unit who dedicated themselves to the growth of the party, he said. Construction work on the new building is planned to be completed in next 18 months, and the party will fight the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 from there, Delhi BJP treasurer Vishnu Mittal said.He said with a view to encourage a sense of ownership among the party workers, it has been decided to collect Rs 1,000 from 10-15 party persons from each of the 10,000 polling booths in the city. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Talking further about the new party office, Mittal said the facade, entrance and pillars of the building will have a built up area of 30,000 square feet.The building will have two basements for parking of 50 vehicles. The ground floor on stilt will have a press conference room, reception and canteen. An auditorium of sitting capacity of 300 people will be located on the first floor, he said. The offices of Delhi BJP’s cells and staff offices will be on the second floor and the third floor will have offices of party vice presidents, general secretaries and secretaries, he said.The top floor of the building will have offices of Delhi BJP president and general secretary (organisation) besides rooms for Delhi MPs and in-charges of the state unit, Mittal added. A team of senior Delhi BJP leaders, including general secretary Harsh Malhotra and Kuljeet Chahal, has been formed to oversee the construction of the new headquarters, party leaders said.The Delhi BJP office is currently located in a bungalow on Pant Marg near the Parliament building. 2025 polls to be fought from new building The new building will be a tribute to the hard work and dedication of numerous workers and leaders of the Delhi BJP unit who dedicated themselves to the growth of the party. Construction work on the new building is planned to be completed in next 18 months, and the party will fight the Delhi Assembly elections in 2025 from there