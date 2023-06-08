Delhi HC nixes creation of new hospital post by govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has set aside the appointment of Dr Navneet Goel as Medical Director of the state-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, saying the Delhi government’s health department created the post without following the due procedure.

It said the power of state, as an employer, cannot be exercised arbitrarily. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that public employment in a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic has to be in accordance with the Constitution and laws, and in the present case, the appointment was not in terms of the statutory provisions.

The power of State, which is meant to be a “model employer”, are “more limited” than a private employer as they are subject to constitutional limitations, the court observed.“Public employment in a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic, has to be as set down by the Constitution and the laws made thereunder. Our Constitutional scheme envisages employment by the government and its

instrumentalities on the basis of procedure established,” said the bench.

“In no manner can it be construed that the appointment of Respondent No. 4 (Dr Navneet Goel) was done keeping in mind the relevant statutory provisions. In light of the aforesaid, this instant Writ Petition is allowed and the Impugned Order of appointment of Respondent No. 4 as the Medical Director, BSA Hospital is set aside,” ordered the court on May 24.

The petitioner claimed that Goel was appointed as the Medical Director, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital (BSA Hospital) on March 10, 2021 by the Delhi government in an absolutely anomalous, illegal and arbitrary manner. He also alleged there was utter mismanagement at the BSA Hospital ever since he took charge.

