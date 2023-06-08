Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Siblings trapped in box died of asphyxia, say police

Asphyxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen, leading to unconsciousness or death.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:52 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The post-mortem of the siblings, whose bodies were found inside a wooden box at their house, revealed asphyxia and lack of oxygen as the cause of their death, police said on Wednesday.The bodies of Neeraj (8) and Arti (6) were found in an old wooden box at their residence in southeast Delhi’s Joga Bai extension on Tuesday evening.“The post-mortem of both of the siblings was conducted on Wednesday by the internal board of AIIMS hospital,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east) Rajesh Deo said.

“The board has opined that the death of both children happened due to asphyxia and lack of oxygen. No injury marks were found on their bodies,” the DCP added. Asphyxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen, leading to unconsciousness or death.The brother-sister duo went missing around 3.30 pm on Tuesday, said the police.

