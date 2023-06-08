Drunk men assault, molest JNU students; one arrested

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after a kidnapping bid by some inebriated men on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, a person was apprehended in connection with the case on Wednesday, the police said. The varsity’s security department on Wednesday announced that entry of outside vehicles will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am.

“The competent authority has taken a serious view of the recent incidents where outsiders entered the JNU campus and created law and order problems during the night hours. It has been decided to restrict the entry of outside vehicles from 10 pm to 6 am,” the university said in a notice.Those residing on the JNU campus will have to produce their identity cards at the entry, and have been advised to confirm their guests at the main gate either in person or through a call.

“All residents of JNU are requested to produce their identity cards at the entry gate whenever asked by the JNU Security. Further, all residents are advised to confirm and identify their guests at the main gate either in person or through phone call. All the stakeholders are requested to cooperate with the security to ensure safe and secure campus,” the statement said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and attempted to kidnap two students. The incident took place on Tuesday night and police have registered two cases based on complaints from students.

Manoj C, the deputy commissioner of police (southwest) said, “Two complaints, one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered.” The DCP added, “In both cases, the accused and the vehicle are the same and have been identified.”

Meanwhile, JNUSU also raised their concern about the security issues in the campus.Demanding that the vice-chancellor lodge a police complaint as well, the JNUSU said, “JNU VC also should file the complaint with the Delhi Police on the incident that has happened. The VC should also address the JNU community on the repeated security failure that has been happening on the campus.”

The JNUSU said a delegation of students would meet with the V-C and also warned of agitation if the perpetrators were not arrested.It also demanded a “secure and inclusive” campus environment where the safety of all students, particularly women, is a top priority.

Restrictions put on entry of outsiders’ vehicles

