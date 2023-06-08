Home Cities Delhi

Ex-serviceman held for killing travel agent over dispute in Delhi

The accused, identified as Sanjesh Chauhan, committed the murder in February, this year, and was absconding since then.

Published: 08th June 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man, former Indian Army personnel, for allegedly murdering a travel agent in Delhi over non-payment of dues, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Sanjesh Chauhan, committed the murder in February, this year, and was absconding since then. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said that there was information with the Special Cell about the movement of absconding the accused in Etawah and its adjoining area.

After surveillance, the police received a tip-off about the presence of Sanjesh in Village Awaari, Distt. Etawah.Accordingly, a team was sent to Etawah, UP which apprehend the accused from the house of his sister in Village Awaari, Distt. Etawah, UP.  The senior official said that the accused was operating four buses on the Delhi-Etawah-Kanpur route. The deceased Akhilesh Tiwari was a travel agent and used to book tickets for him.

