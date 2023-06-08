New Gurugram metro line gets Union cabinet’s nod

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved metro rail connectivity from the HUDA City Centre station to Cyber City in Gurugram with an aim to strengthen public transport in the national capital region.The project will be executed by Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) which will be set up as a 50:50 special purpose vehicle of the Centre and the Haryana government after the sanction order is issued.

The new line will cover 28.50 kms and have 27 stations on the route. Metro trains on the line will have a design speed of 80 km per hour and an average speed of 34 kmph. The entire project will be elevated and completed in four years.

This new metro line will connect New Gurugram with the older parts of the city and also provide overall economic development in the area, the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said, adding that in the next phase, it will provide connectivity to the IGI Airport.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved metro connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City with a spur line (branch line) to Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram, covering a distance of 28.50 km and having 27 stations on the route,” the ministry said.The total completion cost of the project is expected to be Rs 5,452 crore.

PM Narendra Modi said, “Today’s Cabinet decision will help revolutionise transportation in Gurugram. It will improve connectivity with the Delhi airport as well.” The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the metro connectivity will have a standard gauge line of 1,435 mm. It will have a spur line from Basai village for connectivity to the depot, it said.

The metro connectivity will begin from the existing HUDA City Centre on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line and the new stations will include Sector 45, Cyber Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Basai Village, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Bajghera Road, Palam Vihar, Sector 23A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, and Cyber City, among others.

