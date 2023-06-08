NHRC takes note of clash in Delhi de-addiction centre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday issued notices to the Delhi Government and the Delhi Police over the death of an inmate after getting beaten by his fellow inmates at a de-addiction centre.

A 32-year-old man, identified as Anil Kumar, was allegedly beaten to death at a de-addiction centre by his fellow patients in East Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on June 2 in the presence of the Floor Manager that he had to be hospitalized by his family members where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased Anil had a cut mark below the right eye and bruises all over the body. “At around 10 pm on June 2, Anil thrashed another patient named Abhinay with a stick. The other patients got infuriated and thrashed Anil,” a senior Delhi Police official said.

Anil was then given a painkiller injection by the owner of the centre, however, at about 1 am, his condition deteriorated after which he was taken to the LNJP Hospital where he was declared brought dead.The Commission, taking suo motu cognizance of the incident through media reports issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi calling for a detailed report on the matter within four

weeks.

“It should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police, action taken against the guilty including the management of the centre as well as compensation if any has been paid to the Next of Kin of the deceased inmate,” a senior NHRC official said.The Commission also sought to know whether the owner or management had obtained the requisite permission from the authorities concerned to run a de-addiction centre.

