Noida cops to search for 3,000 missing phones

A senior officer said complaints linked to the missing phones have been received across the nine police stations of Noida.

Published: 08th June 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile Phone

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 3,000 mobile phones belonging to residents of Noida are “missing” since the last few years and the police have launched a special operation to recover them, officials said on Wednesday. A senior officer said complaints linked to the missing phones have been received across the nine police stations of Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh since last few years.

“Right now, we have estimated that around 3,000 mobile phones are in the missing category in Noida,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said. These are recent cases as well as old cases in which recoveries could not be made, the officer said. A special operation to recover as many as phones as possible has been launched, he added.

Avasthy said usually the complaints of phone snatchings or phone thefts take precedence over incidents of someone “missing” or “misplacing” their devices but such phones could be misused by miscreants for criminal activities also.

