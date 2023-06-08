Pioneer of English news presentation Gitanjali Aiyar passes away

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gitanjali Aiyar, a pioneer of English news presentation on Doordarshan and a dedicated news presenter for over three decades, passed away on Wednesday. Aiyar began her journey with Doordarshan in 1971 and received the prestigious accolade of Best Anchor Person four times in her illustrious career. She also presented the popular English songs request programme - A Date With You, on Friday nights on All India Radio, Delhi B. People took to social media sites to mourn her passing.

Senior journalist Sheela Bhatt wrote, “Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s one of the best TV newsreaders, warm and elegant person and woman of immense substance passed away today. Deepest condolences to her family.” Netta D’Souza, acting President of the Mahila Congress, also paid tributes to the legendary anchor.

“We fondly remember the days when Gitanjali Aiyar ji graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences. Saddened by her untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace,” D’Souza wrote.

Aiyar won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989 for her outstanding work, achievements and contribution. She graduated from Kolkata’s Loreto College after completing her undergraduate degree in English. She also held a diploma from National School of Drama.

Gitanjali later became a consultant at the Confederation of Indian Industry and also acted in the serial “Khandaan”.

