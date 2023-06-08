Planting seeds of change

Vernika Awal By

Last week, I was in Jaipur. When in Rajasthan, one dish that I always look forward to eating as part of the famous Rajasthani thali is ‘ker sangri’. Prepared with a unique combination of wild berries, beans and spices, it is a dish that’s hard to replicate. Ker grows in Rajasthan’s arid, challenging conditions, and the locals devised a technique of drying the ker and sangri in the harsh sun and then preserving them for extended periods. They are then used for daily sustenance, showcasing one of the original instances of sustainability in Indian cuisines.

This practice has not only helped in sustenance but also given rise to a culinary gem in the Rajasthani cuisine. Executive Chef Hemwant Singh Rautela at Brij Bageecha Kukas — a beautiful boutique property in the outskirts of Jaipur, where I was residing — made me try their version of ker sangri as part of the thaali, and I have to say that it was one of the best I’ve had till day. Rautela’s dish uses a blend of spices made in-house while making this dish, and it is this that results in a robust, well-rounded flavour of this dish.

On that note, a few days ago, I asked my Instagram followers what sustainability meant to them in the context of Indian regional kitchens, and almost every other answer was about the no-waste cooking and preservation techniques that our kitchens take pride in. While root-to-tip cooking might be a new term, it has been in practice in our kitchens since eternity. Perhaps it is a middle-class value that makes us use every ingredient judiciously, but the trickle-down effect of it ensures that nothing is wasted.

For instance, I remember eating potato peel bhaja at Chennai-based Bengali home chef, Joyadrita Raghavan’s house. This dish, which she takes pride in, had similar roots. “My grandmother ensured no part of the vegetable was wasted, and so, she’d thoroughly wash the peels of the potatoes, add some salt and turmeric to it, along with poppy seeds and then fry them and serve it with a simple meal of dal-rice, elevating the overall experience,” she said.

Similarly, Delhi-based Taiyiba Ali presented “turai ke chilke ke kebab” as one of the dishes, at a recent pop-up event in town. It was a dish much to my disbelief — a recipe that, yet again, comes from her mother’s repertoire and translating into a fine dining centrepiece. Interestingly enough, it was one of the most talked-about dishes at the pop-up — a decadent creation of leftovers that was delicate, and had no trace of the vegetable it came from.

Our society as a whole is moving towards promoting sustainability as a whole. Delhi resident Kishi Arora’s house stands apart in the concrete colony of Preet Vihar. Probably one of the only few houses in that area where you’ll observe greenery at every step and a terrace garden that is every neighbour’s envy, Arora dedicates a large part of her day in keeping her space green and clean.

Almost all the vegetables that are consumed in her house are grown in this terrace garden — from mustard leaves, beetroot, tomatoes of many varieties, spinach and lettuce, to seasonal fruits, you name it and Arora’s terrace would have it. The vegetable and fruit peels in turn are turned into bio-enzymes that get used for cleaning and as fertilisers. These very green thumbs have rubbed off on me too. Of late, I try to ensure that I maintain a zero-wastage kitchen, where the peels are either turned into chutneys or thokku to go with our meals. Peels of fruits and egg shells are usually dried and turned into powder to be added to plants — ensuring nutrition for the plant and in turn completing the cycle.

Connecting to your food — from the root of where it is grown, to how it reaches your table — is a fascinating process, and one that everyone in an increasingly particular culinary world of India should be privy to. It instils in one a respect for ingredients, the farmer who toils in the field, and the hands that feed you.

Vernika Awal is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’

