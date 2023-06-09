Home Cities Delhi

20 newborn babies rescued after blaze in Delhi hospital

The Delhi Fire Service received a call regarding the blaze at New Born Child Hospital around 1.35 am on Friday.

Published: 09th June 2023 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twenty newly born babies were rescued safely after a fire broke out at a children's hospital in Delhi, said a fire department official on Friday, adding that no casualty was reported.

The fire broke out on Friday small hours. According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the blaze at New Born Child Hospital in Vaishali Colony was received around 1.35 am.

"Total of nine fire units were rushed to the hospital. All the newborn children, a total of 20, were saved/rescued by DFS and shifted to a nearby hospital," said Garg.

The official said the fire broke out in the basement of the building among furniture, papers and a shop. The building comprises a basement, ground plus three storeys, and the hospital run on the first floor.

As per officials, 13 newborns were shifted to Arya hospital Janakpuri, two to Dwarka Mor in Newborn child hospital and two to JK hospital in Janakpuri while three babies were discharged from the New Born child hospital, Vaishali.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
newborn babies Delhi hospital Fire
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp