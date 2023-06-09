20 newborn babies rescued after blaze in Delhi hospital

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twenty newly born babies were rescued safely after a fire broke out at a children's hospital in Delhi, said a fire department official on Friday, adding that no casualty was reported.

The fire broke out on Friday small hours. According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the blaze at New Born Child Hospital in Vaishali Colony was received around 1.35 am.

"Total of nine fire units were rushed to the hospital. All the newborn children, a total of 20, were saved/rescued by DFS and shifted to a nearby hospital," said Garg.

The official said the fire broke out in the basement of the building among furniture, papers and a shop. The building comprises a basement, ground plus three storeys, and the hospital run on the first floor.

As per officials, 13 newborns were shifted to Arya hospital Janakpuri, two to Dwarka Mor in Newborn child hospital and two to JK hospital in Janakpuri while three babies were discharged from the New Born child hospital, Vaishali.

NEW DELHI: Twenty newly born babies were rescued safely after a fire broke out at a children's hospital in Delhi, said a fire department official on Friday, adding that no casualty was reported. The fire broke out on Friday small hours. According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the blaze at New Born Child Hospital in Vaishali Colony was received around 1.35 am. "Total of nine fire units were rushed to the hospital. All the newborn children, a total of 20, were saved/rescued by DFS and shifted to a nearby hospital," said Garg.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The official said the fire broke out in the basement of the building among furniture, papers and a shop. The building comprises a basement, ground plus three storeys, and the hospital run on the first floor. As per officials, 13 newborns were shifted to Arya hospital Janakpuri, two to Dwarka Mor in Newborn child hospital and two to JK hospital in Janakpuri while three babies were discharged from the New Born child hospital, Vaishali.