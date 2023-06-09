Both Delhi L-G, CM take credit for unveiling new university campus

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University’s East Delhi campus was inaugurated amid the ongoing tussle between the Lieutenant Governor office and Delhi government over both sides claiming the right to inaugurate the campus and taking credit for its construction.

L-G VK Saxena said that he inaugurated the campus while the Delhi government said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated it. However, both were seen inaugurating the campus amid exchange of words. Before the inauguration, Rapid Action Force teams were deployed inside the campus premises.

“The campus building was funded by GGSIPU itself. Out of the total cost of `387 crore, the government share was `41 crore which was paid in three instalments, the last of which was released on June 5, 2023,” the L-G office said.

The new campus will offer futuristic courses such as AI, Robotics, Automation and Design Innovation, among others. An exemplary model of self-sufficiency, GGSIPU has come a long way since 1998, when it was established, it read.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the campus is one of the best campuses in the country in terms of infrastructure and facilities. “We have developed an efficient system to provide quality education to all. This campus will accommodate 2,500 students,” he said.

Kejriwal said that children will be taught automation, design, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data management, and innovation. He emphasised the commitment of the government to offer world-class education and ensure that more than 2,400 students can benefit from the facilities at the campus.

He further highlighted the government’s efforts to expand educational opportunities, saying that in the 7-8 years, 40,000 seats have been added, with plans to add 1,00,000 more seats in the future. He accused the British of destroying the Indian education system and turning it into an assembly-line of clerk making, as he called on students to train to become job givers, not seekers.

Delhi Education minister Atishi questioned the L-G’s desperation to steal credit for the work of the Kejriwal Government, despite assuming office only a few months back.

