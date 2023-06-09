Home Cities Delhi

AAP MP Raghav Chadha gets interim relief over house eviction notice

A Delhi court has directed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to not evict him of a Type-7 bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, which is usually allotted to lawmakers who are former ministers, CMs and governors.

Published: 09th June 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an interim relief to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, a Delhi court has directed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to not evict him of a Type-7 bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, which is usually allotted to lawmakers who are former ministers, chief ministers or governors, till the pendency of his application and without following the due process of law.

The court will now decide the maintainability of Chadha’s application against the March 3, 2023 order of the Rajya Sabha secretariat cancelling the allotment of the bungalow to him on July 10. No immediate comment was available from the Rajya Sabha secretariat for comments on the judicial order. During the proceedings, the counsel for the RS secretariat objected to the maintainability of the application.

Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik on June 1, after hearing the arguments from both sides on the issue of maintainability, fixed the matter for July 10 for order. The court had in April directed the secretariat not to dispossess Chadha of the bungalow till the pendency of the application “without due process of law”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raghav Chadha
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp