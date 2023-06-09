AAP MP Raghav Chadha gets interim relief over house eviction notice

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an interim relief to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, a Delhi court has directed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to not evict him of a Type-7 bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, which is usually allotted to lawmakers who are former ministers, chief ministers or governors, till the pendency of his application and without following the due process of law.

The court will now decide the maintainability of Chadha’s application against the March 3, 2023 order of the Rajya Sabha secretariat cancelling the allotment of the bungalow to him on July 10. No immediate comment was available from the Rajya Sabha secretariat for comments on the judicial order. During the proceedings, the counsel for the RS secretariat objected to the maintainability of the application.

Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik on June 1, after hearing the arguments from both sides on the issue of maintainability, fixed the matter for July 10 for order. The court had in April directed the secretariat not to dispossess Chadha of the bungalow till the pendency of the application “without due process of law”.

NEW DELHI: In an interim relief to AAP MP Raghav Chadha, a Delhi court has directed the Rajya Sabha secretariat to not evict him of a Type-7 bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, which is usually allotted to lawmakers who are former ministers, chief ministers or governors, till the pendency of his application and without following the due process of law. The court will now decide the maintainability of Chadha’s application against the March 3, 2023 order of the Rajya Sabha secretariat cancelling the allotment of the bungalow to him on July 10. No immediate comment was available from the Rajya Sabha secretariat for comments on the judicial order. During the proceedings, the counsel for the RS secretariat objected to the maintainability of the application. Additional District Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik on June 1, after hearing the arguments from both sides on the issue of maintainability, fixed the matter for July 10 for order. The court had in April directed the secretariat not to dispossess Chadha of the bungalow till the pendency of the application “without due process of law”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });