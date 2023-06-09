Delhi excise policy case: Bizman’s bail petition dismissed in excise case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, saying his role was more serious than that of some other accused who are still in jail.

Denying the relief to Pillai, Special Judge M K Nagpal said, “This court is prima facie of the view that there is a genuine case made out by the investigating agency before this court showing active involvement of the applicant in commission of the alleged offence of money laundering and thus, this court is not able to arrive at any finding contrary to the said view.”

The court also rejected the submission made by Pillai’s counsel that his arrest in the case was not legal or justified, saying the evidence and material collected during the investigation “speaks volumes of his involvement in commission of the alleged offence of money laundering and his association with the other conspirators”.

“Moreover, the regular bail applications of various other co-accused in this case, namely Sameer Mahandru, Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Raghav Magunta and Manish Sisodia, stand already dismissed by this court and the role of this applicant in commission of the alleged offence of money laundering is found to be more serious and grave than the role played by some of the above co-accused,” the judge said.

