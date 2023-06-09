Demand for EVs growing in Delhi, indicates CEA report

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi has emerged as the driving force in electric mobility, an annual report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) suggests. According to the report, in the year 2022-23, 55% of energy consumption at EV charging stations spread across the country was recorded in the city.

The EV charging stations across India consumed 205 Million Units (MUs) of electricity. Of these, 113.43 MUs were utilized by Delhi alone. Officials said that data indicates a growing acceptance and usage of electric vehicles in the national capital.

The penetration of EVs in the city’s automobile market is on a constant rise. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot stated that 16.7 per cent of vehicles sold in December 2022 were EVs. In the whole year, 600,000 vehicles were registered in 2022 and of them, 62,000 were EVs. More than half of those EVs (56 per cent or 35,000) were two-wheelers, 35% or 21,000 were three-wheelers and only 9% or 5,000 were four-wheelers.

Meanwhile, the CEA data reveals interesting trends within the city as well. EV Charging stations installed in BSES areas (South, West, East and Central Delhi) together consumed 73 MUs. These account for more than 35% of the country’s electricity consumption at EV charging stations.

The report also shows that areas in BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) recorded the highest consumption of electricity at EV stations, reaching 47.12 MUs. EV charging stations in Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) areas followed closely at 40 MUs, and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) reported 26 MUs.

NEW DELHI: Delhi has emerged as the driving force in electric mobility, an annual report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) suggests. According to the report, in the year 2022-23, 55% of energy consumption at EV charging stations spread across the country was recorded in the city. The EV charging stations across India consumed 205 Million Units (MUs) of electricity. Of these, 113.43 MUs were utilized by Delhi alone. Officials said that data indicates a growing acceptance and usage of electric vehicles in the national capital. The penetration of EVs in the city’s automobile market is on a constant rise. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot stated that 16.7 per cent of vehicles sold in December 2022 were EVs. In the whole year, 600,000 vehicles were registered in 2022 and of them, 62,000 were EVs. More than half of those EVs (56 per cent or 35,000) were two-wheelers, 35% or 21,000 were three-wheelers and only 9% or 5,000 were four-wheelers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, the CEA data reveals interesting trends within the city as well. EV Charging stations installed in BSES areas (South, West, East and Central Delhi) together consumed 73 MUs. These account for more than 35% of the country’s electricity consumption at EV charging stations. The report also shows that areas in BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) recorded the highest consumption of electricity at EV stations, reaching 47.12 MUs. EV charging stations in Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) areas followed closely at 40 MUs, and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) reported 26 MUs.