DU VC urged to probe stampede at SOL’s degree distribution event

NEW DELHI: Members of the DU’s Academic Council and University Court wrote to the DU VC on the stampede during the SOL Degree Fair on June 3. The council members have demanded an inquiry into the incident and appropriate action against the SOL officials. The school of open learning organized a degree fair to distribute degrees to students who have recently graduated from SOL. The degree fair, which was slated for 3rd and 4th June 2023 ended in chaos and cancellation of the programme midway.

“Due to the mismanagement by SOL authorities, a stampede occurred because students were arbitrarily denied entry to the venue and ended up in serpentine long queues in the hot sun. Several students were hurt in the stampede. Further, it should be noted that many students reportedly travelled to Delhi from distant outstation places for this programme. Overall, a huge number of SOL students and their family members were deeply unconvinced by the gross mismanagement,” read letter.

In a disgraceful attempt to exonerate themselves, the SOL authorities issued a highly objectionable notification on June 5, 2023, blaming the hapless students and their parents for what is clearly a case of administrative mismanagement. The SOL authorities have been claiming that the disastrous degree fair was due to more students showing up for the programme than the number officially registered. The June 5 notification is completely misleading and shameful and it seeks to conceal the negligence and mismanagement by the DU SOL administration.

US Pandey, officiating principal, SOL had said that around 10,000 students had registered for the first day and adequate arrangements had been made for them. We had distributed a few hundred degrees when suddenly 25,000-30,000 students turned up. It was then we had decided to call off the event to ensure that no stampede or untoward incident took place.”

