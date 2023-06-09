Home Cities Delhi

Flyers at IGI Airport no longer need to hold on to boarding passes

Post their successful registration, the passengers would be able to travel seamlessly, inside the terminal, security check area and boarding gates.

Published: 09th June 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi International Airport
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Airport authorities have allowed the flyers to use DigiYatra’ facility without downloading the mobile application.The initiative will enable the passengers to use the facility through a simple three-step registration process available at the entry-gate of Terminal 3, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the DIAL, the registration process would entail the passengers to scan their boarding pass and their face, and produce an identification proof to the security personnel stationed near the registration desk. Post their successful registration, the passengers would be able to travel seamlessly, inside the terminal, security check area and boarding gates.

CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “We have been relentlessly working towards improving the passenger experience at Delhi Airport. This initiative will allow even those who are less familiar with technology to make full use of DigiYatra. DigiYatra is a faster, safer and smoother way of travel, which aims to allow passengers to spend more time with their family and friends at the Airport.”

DigiYatra was launched on December 1, 2022. The initiative ensures faster mobility of passengers to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless.

At present, DigiYatra facility has been extended to all departure gates of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport. This latest offering will be in addition to the existing DigiYatra mobile application which allows travellers to register themselves on DigiYatra mobile application on their handheld mobile device, for an uninterrupted and hassle-free travel at the airport.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indira Gandhi International AirportDigiYatra
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp