Flyers at IGI Airport no longer need to hold on to boarding passes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Airport authorities have allowed the flyers to use DigiYatra’ facility without downloading the mobile application.The initiative will enable the passengers to use the facility through a simple three-step registration process available at the entry-gate of Terminal 3, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the DIAL, the registration process would entail the passengers to scan their boarding pass and their face, and produce an identification proof to the security personnel stationed near the registration desk. Post their successful registration, the passengers would be able to travel seamlessly, inside the terminal, security check area and boarding gates.

CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, “We have been relentlessly working towards improving the passenger experience at Delhi Airport. This initiative will allow even those who are less familiar with technology to make full use of DigiYatra. DigiYatra is a faster, safer and smoother way of travel, which aims to allow passengers to spend more time with their family and friends at the Airport.”

DigiYatra was launched on December 1, 2022. The initiative ensures faster mobility of passengers to boarding gates, hassle-free travel, enhanced security, and dedicated gates while being completely contactless.

At present, DigiYatra facility has been extended to all departure gates of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport. This latest offering will be in addition to the existing DigiYatra mobile application which allows travellers to register themselves on DigiYatra mobile application on their handheld mobile device, for an uninterrupted and hassle-free travel at the airport.

