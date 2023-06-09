INTERVIEW | Opposition must join hands against ordinance: AAP MP Sandeep Pathak

By Express News Service

Sandeep Pathak, a former professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), who ventured into politics, gained widespread attention after being recognized for his instrumental role in leading the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to a remarkable triumph in Punjab in 2022. He is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab and was recently appointed as national general secretary of AAP. Pathak spoke with Amit Pandey about future challenges faced by the AAP and the intricate landscape of contemporary Indian politics.

Excerpts:

AAP’s flagship programme of free water and electricity is being imitated by other political parties. What fresh story will you now provide to voters in order to differentiate yourself from the competition?

‘Good governance’ is the cornerstone of our party. As we have seen in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and possibly Chhattisgarh, it may be simple for others to copy our strategy, but carrying out and delivering on this pledge calls for unshakeable determination. The Karnataka case itself provides a crystal-clear illustration. Free electricity was initially promised, but it now appears that there are various conditions attached. It is important to understand that Vidhan Sabha elections are very different from Lok Sabha elections, and that Indian politics is slowly moving towards a more presidential system. We’ll have to wait and see how the story plays out, but it’s clear that PM Narendra Modi’s standing is slipping considerably.

Does the arrest of Sisodia and controversy over liquor policy affect your voter base?

Earlier, there were several illegal liquor shops in the city, and the revenue generated from these shops did not go to the government. With the new excise policy, the revenue of Delhi government increased. This was the first time that govt revenue increased due to a scam. This implies that it is a ‘good scam’. The sole purpose of this scam was to distract and confuse the public. However, people are now more mature. Regarding our leaders being in jail, the judicial process is currently underway. They will be released since there is no case against them.

Delhi CM has been meeting leaders of political parties to garner support against the ordinance in Rajya Sabha. But BJD and YSR (Congress) have not yet extended support to you. Your comments?

It remains to be seen if we get the requisite numbers in Rajya Sabha. As for these two parties, we would also approach them and urge them to support us. All the political parties we have approached till now have supported us. It is not about Arvind Kejriwal, it is about the people of Delhi and democracy. If we don’t come together on this issue, then there can be very less likely in future you would have come together. In that sense, it is a semi-final of at least the intention of Opposition political parties to care about democracy and not for their personal agenda.

Will Congress support you on the issue of ordinance?

The Congress party has been seen as an adversary in several states making it challenging for us to consider an alliance. However, despite the political complexities, it is crucial to prioritize the welfare of the people and uphold democratic principles. We have made efforts to engage with the Congress party, but ultimately, it is their decision whether they prioritize their own political interests or act with a clear conscience for the betterment of the public.

You have decided to contest polls in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh. What challenges you are facing there?

We are currently faced with opportunities and challenges in all the polling states. One significant opportunity lies in the fact that both BJP and Congress have governed these states for a considerable period of time. As a result, people are yearning for a fresh political approach, having been deceived by these parties repeatedly.

In 2020 Delhi elections, Shaheen Bagh was a burning issue. How will you counter such issues in future?

I am quite positive that when you go with development works among the voters, people will consider them. The Delhi elections are the result of this. In the last assembly elections, they brought up Shaheen Bagh. They themselves orchestrated the entire event to derail the AAP’s political journey. It is shameful and unexpected for a mature democracy. However, what happened eventually was that the public trusted us. They (BJP) may have achieved some success but ultimately they failed.

