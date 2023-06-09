Home Cities Delhi

JNU molestation case: 3 accused identified

Initial investigation has revealed that four people had come to the campus to meet a person and that they were not known to the victims.

Published: 09th June 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 08:39 AM

JNU

An image of the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in New Delhi, used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is looking for three associates of a 22-year-old man who was arrested in connection with alleged molestation and attempted kidnap of two female students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, an officer said Thursday.

The JNU Students’ Union on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car had come to the campus Tuesday night and attempted to kidnap two students. They also got into a fight on campus, it said.  
Two cases were registered in the matter after students approached the police, one for physical assault and another for molestation-kidnapping bid, the student group said. The youth has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Gurgaon, police said.

Abhishek used to live in Munirka village and had shifted to Gurgaon around four to five months ago. He has completed his graduation and is currently preparing for the MBA, sources said. Abhishek was driving the car when the alleged incidents took place, they added.

Initial investigation has revealed that four people had come to the campus to meet a person and that they were not known to the victims.

The three other persons who were with Abhishek at the time of the incident, all residents of Munirka village, have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them, sources said.

