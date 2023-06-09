Police set to wrap up probe against WFI chief; 150 people questioned

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police is set to wrap up the investigation into the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh within 7 days.A source privy to the investigation told this newspaper that the Delhi Police has so far questioned more than 150 people. “The investigation is currently into its leg and we will end the probe by next week,” the source said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the protesting wrestlers agreed to suspend their agitation after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that the police probe will be wrapped up by June 15. “We had a very positive discussion with the wrestlers. They demanded that the investigation be concluded and a charge sheet be filed by June 15. This demand was agreed by a consensus,” said Thakur after having a six-hour-long discussion with the wrestlers.

It was learnt that the police have collected all relevant evidence in regard to the case and a charge sheet will be filed by June 15. The wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of WFI chief over the allegations of sexual harassment. However, their tents were forcibly removed from the site after they tried to march towards Parliament.

On May 30, the wrestlers reached Haridwar to immerse their medals in Ganga River but were stopped by the farmer leaders, who then gave a 5-day ultimatum to the government to sort out their demands.Before meeting the Sports Minister on June 7, the grapplers met Amit Shah on June 3. In the meeting with Thakur, the wrestlers made significant demands, including the appointment of a woman WFI chief and scrapping of police FIRs against them.

