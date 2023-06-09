Home Cities Delhi

Power tie in key MCD House panel as AAP, BJP share 3 seats each

The results of the Standing Committee election may affect the working of the civic body since all the executive decisions are taken by the committee.

Published: 09th June 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD office.(File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A power tie between the ruling AAP and the BJP-led opposition is in the offing in the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. No party is in a position to claim a majority in the powerful panel, which takes all executive decisions of the civic corporation.

The results were declared on Thursday of polls held on February 24. Three members each from AAP and BJP were elected for the six-member panel. According to a notification from the civic body, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal, and Mohd Aamil Malik were elected from the AAP, while Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajender Singh Daral and Pankaj Luthra would represent the BJP in the committee.

The results of the Standing Committee election may affect the working of the civic body since all the executive decisions are taken by the committee, which is stuck in a tie with equal members from both parties. The results were declared days after the Delhi High Court quashed the decision by Mayor Shelly Oberoi to call for a repoll as she held a vote cast in favor of one of the committee members, BJP councilor Pankaj Luthra, invalid in the elections held over three months ago.

The HC direction came on petitions by BJP councilors Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Shikha Roy against the mayor’s decision to order a repoll to elect the panel members after she declared a vote to Luthra as “disputed”. The BJP councilors had alleged in their plea that the mayor wrongly invalidated one of the votes. However, the HC directed the mayor to treat that one “disputed” vote in favor of Luthra. 

Ruckus in Feb 24 polls 

In the election of the Standing Committee held on February 24, a scuffle broke out in the House between AAP and BJP corporators as they kicked, punched, and pushed each other after Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared one vote invalid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD standing committee election
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp