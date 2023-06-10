3 people dead, one hurt as car hits bike in Dwarka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in a road accident that took place near the Indraprastha University in Dwarka area, an official said on Friday. The deceased were identified as Foola (30), Lakhan (37) and Deeksha (10) while Maate (32) is still undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police received information about the accident near NLU red light on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said the information about the fatal accident near NLU red light was received at Dwarka North Police Station after which they rushed to the spot where one motorcycle and one black Creta car were found.

Maate and Deeksha were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital while Foola and Lakhan were declared brought

dead. “Today, Deeksha also succumbed to her injuries,” the DCP said. Hours before Lakhan was killed after the accident, he had celebrated the birthday of his son with his sister’s family at his house.

All four victims, hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, were on the same motorcycle. They worked as labourers in Delhi, police said. Foola was the wife of Maate and Lakhan was his brother-in-law, they said. During the inquiry, the statement of the Maate was recorded who said that he was going towards Sector 17 on a motorcycle from Bharat Vihar with his family when the SUV coming from Sector 13 side hit them.

Accordingly, based on his complaint, the police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused SUV driver, identified as Abrar (24), a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, has been nabbed, they said. Abrar was coming from his sister’s house in Dwarka Sector-13 and going home when the incident happened. It is being checked whether the traffic signal was red or not. The accused was caught at the spot, police said. The accused was not under the influence of alcohol as per the blood alcohol content report. Abrar is a graduate and currently unemployed, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

