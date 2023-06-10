AAP attacks BJP, demands rehabilitation of slum dwellers before demolition drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP once again raised the issue of the rehabilitation of the slum dwellers in the city and alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) continued its demolition drive despite the court’s stay order.

The party also slammed the BJP for its promise of ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahaan Makaan’ claiming that only 1,864 out of 3,024 families were given flats by the DDA. The party also demanded that all the residents be allocated permanent housing before any action is taken against them.

In addition to this, the party also said that Advocate Vandana Sinha moved a writ petition in the Delhi High Court on behalf of the residents. Consequently, the High Court issued a notice to the DDA and a stay order against the demolition drive.

Recently, AAP leader Atishi accused the DDA of demolishing the houses at the Bhoomi heen camp in Kalkaji. Following this, the BJP targeted her for creating confusion and spreading lies. BJP Delhi president Sachdeva earlier said that all 1,862 residents of Bhoomiheen camp have been allotted flats.

