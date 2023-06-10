Allure of Black; Designer Arpita Mehta’s new collection both timeless and versatile

By Express News Service

Why do we all love black? Because black is timeless. It’s confident, powerful, moody, sexy, calm, secure, and most of all, a classic! Young and savvy designer Arpita Mehta’s new collection, Black for Summer, is driven by the philosophy that black can be worn anywhere and anytime; it has an alluring and commanding presence that exudes a sense of conviction and finesse that is both timeless and versatile.

The designer talks to us about what inspired her to come up with a summer collection with exquisite black ensembles, her love for black, brand aesthetics and more...

Black for Summer is quite unusual. Tell us more.

Black for Summer is a dedication to everyone who loves black. When one talks about summer fashion, one only thinks about whites, pastels and bright colours. However, those who love black will wear black irrespective of the season. It’s classic, timeless, and bold.

What is your favourite item in the collection?

I’d say I have three favourite looks. One is the black and rose gold organza lahenga set; it’s too stunning! The second is an absolutely new pearly drop cape with a bias skirt, which is ultra comfy yet chic. And third would be our mirror-work jacket in black with the tiered sharara.

Any tips on accessorising for summer?

Pearls have made a huge comeback, so this summer I suggest some pearl accessories.

Where did your love of fashion come from?

I feel I was bitten by the fashion bug early on in life, looking at my mom and her sisters (my masis). I loved watching them dress up and was always enamoured by their clothes, jewels, and hairstyles.

Is there something you’re fascinated by right now? Maybe something you would like to incorporate into your next collection?

For one, I’ve been waiting to create a mosaic print, and secondly, as cliché as it may seem, since mirror has always been our prime focus, I want to introduce sequins and pearls to our existing embroidery for the coming season.

Tell us about the craft techniques utilised in this collection?

This collection sees a mix of all the multiple techniques we’ve been using – primarily focusing on mirror hand embroidery mixed with cutdana and dhaga. Our mirror fringe embroidery too makes its

appearance in a couple of looks.

Black for Summer looks perfect for occasion wear. Any style tips that you would like to share for a bride to slay in her bridal outfit?

I’d say dare to wear black for every festive occasion. And wear it with drama.

Will we see you designing accessories any time soon?

I would love to have them as an addition under our label.

Favourite style icon?

Currently, Hailey Beiber. I like her personal style.

What can we expect from future Arpita Mehta collections?

This season we will launch our new season of AM by Arpita Mehta soon.

Rs 44,000 onwards.

Available online & at Mumbai flagship store.

Manu Vipin

manuvipin @newindianexpress.com

