Assembly panel issues fresh notice to IAS officer

Published: 10th June 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly’s Committee on Welfare of OBCs has issued a fresh notice to Special Secretary (Services) YVVJ Rajasekhar asking him to appear before it on June 12 in connection with a complaint pertaining to his alleged “fake and fraudulent OBC credentials,” officials said on Friday.

A V Premnath, a 1997 batch DANICS officer, filed a complaint on June 2 with the Delhi Assembly speaker demanding a probe by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) into the “fake credentials” of Rajasekhar.

In his complaint, Premnath alleged that Rajasekhar entered the second list of selected candidates for the Civil Services Main Examination in 1994 through  “fraudulent OBC credentials”. The committee first issued a notice to Rajasekhar on June 5 asking him to appear before it on Friday. However, it did not mention the name of the complainant.

Rajasekhar did not appear before the committee on Friday. After this, a fresh notice has been issued to the 
officer asking him to appear before the committee on June 12, a Delhi Assembly official said.
In his reply to the committee’s notice, Rajasekhar had said that the issue of caste certificate falls under the category of “Service Matter” and is outside the purview of the Delhi Assembly as introduced through the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 on May 19, 2023.

Rajasekhar also accused Premnath of “trying to use the shoulder of Hon’ble Assembly/Committee to obtain a finding which he may likely to plead or use it for his legal purposes in various forums in ongoing disciplinary/criminal cases”.

