Bail can’t be denied as punishment, says Delhi HC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday granted bail to a man from Kerala, who was apprehended from Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital during his departure clearance for France after finding his visa was fake.

The Investigating Officer told the court that the accused made the disclosure statement having paid Rs.10 lakhs to a travel agent in Chalakudy Thrissur, Kerala, who has been in the activity of sending people abroad illegally.

The IO further said the accused transferred Rs.6,30,000 by banking channel and the remaining amount in cash besides some online payments. One of the agents has been arrested whereas the main accused is absconding and stated to be out of India.

As per the cop, the accused man was detained on May 17 when he was proceeding to departure clearance for Paris in France. Upon verification of documents, it was noticed that the Type ‘C’ Switzerland visa affixed to his passport was doubtful. Upon scrutiny, it was found that said visa was without UV features and was fake and counterfeit following which the case has been registered.

The accused’s counsel Adv Dileep Poolakkot argued that his client is a victim of circumstances and was also cheated by travel agents. Moreover, he has been in judicial custody since May 17 and is no longer required in the investigation, it was submitted.

