Complaints must go to councillors first, not to DCs: Mayor Oberoi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an order that will limit the powers of deputy commissioners, Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed the DCs not to take any action in their respective zones unless they receive a written complaint from area councillors.

“It has been directed that none of the deputy commissioners will take any action in their respective zones unless a written letter or written complaint has been given by the respective area councillor,” the order copy read.

Many residents feel the Mayor has cut the direct grievance link between citizens and the administration as the public will have to go through the councillors to register a complaint. “Such an intervention is highly objectionable,” said Atul Goel, president, of United Resident Joint Front, which represents around 2,500 RWAs.

“Why can’t the public directly reach the administration? Why do we have to go through a councillor? What if a councillor is not available?” asked Goel. A senior MCD official said the Mayor should hand over the administration to the councillors. Oberoi remained unavailable despite several attempts. Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal said he was not aware of the development.

