Court dismisses bail plea of bizman Dhal in excise scam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail applications of city businessman Amandeep Singh Dhal in corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED respectively, saying his role was “serious and grave”.

Special Judge M K Nagpal denied relief to Dhal, a director of Brindco Sales, who allegedly conspired with the accused, and was “actively” involved in the formulation of the liquor policy and facilitating kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its recoupment by the ‘South Group’ through various means. The court observed the role played by Dhal in alleged money laundering was more grave and serious than the actions of some of the other co-accused.

“It is observed that the role played by this applicant in commission of the alleged offence of money laundering is even (more) grave or serious than the role played by some other co-accused,” the court said.

It said Dhal, through his wholesale entity Brindco, was found to have been directly involved in criminal activities related to the acquisition or generation of proceeds of crime.

He also knowingly got involved in activities related to possession, acquisition or use of the proceeds of crime, and projected it as untainted property, the judge said. The court said he was part of the criminal conspiracy hatched to manipulate the excise policy in exchange for payment of advance kickbacks.

