CUET will form basis of admission to PhD in DU

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Executive Council (EC) of Delhi University on Friday gave the approval for the adaptation of CUET (Common University Entrance Test) for conducting PhD admissions.

This decision was taken in the 1266th Executive Council meeting based on the recommendation of the Standing Committee of the Academic Council. The EC is the highest decision-making body of Delhi University. The entrance test will be through the national-based CUET (Ph.D.)-2023 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the teaching and non-teaching category serving in the University of Delhi can directly appear for the interview.

The University in its statement informed that teaching and non-teaching staff may be permitted to attend classes and take examinations without affecting the duties assigned during office hours. These rules for PhD will be applicable from the academic session 2023-2024, said a varsity official.

Apart from these, the eligibility condition and seat matrix recommendations of the Medical Science Courses Admission Committee (MCAC) for admission to Undergraduate (MBBS/BDS) courses for the academic session 2023-2024 were also approved in the EC. After this approval, the M.Sc, admission to the Respiratory Therapy program will also be under CUET (PG)-2023.

