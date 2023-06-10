Home Cities Delhi

JP Nadda lays foundation for new office building

The building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be completed in the next 18 months, BJP leaders said. 

Published: 10th June 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda and others during the foundation laying ceremony of the Delhi BJP office on Friday | shekhar yadav

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new 
office building of the party’s Delhi unit at DDU Marg in Central Delhi. Prior to this, the party president Virendra Sachdeva along with his wife performed the elaborate Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the construction of the building.

“This under-construction building is not only a state office, but also a sanskar kendra and a way of imparting sanskar to the worker,” said Nadda and added that more than 500 BJP offices are already 
operational across the country and around 166 offices are being constructed.

The building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be completed in the next 18 months, BJP leaders said. The four-storey state office will have a large auditorium, a separate hall for the press and arrangements for holding small and large conferences and will be equipped with digital and electronic facilities. 

Nadda also lauded the BJP saying under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party not only changed the government in the country but also started a new culture of politics based on development and performance.

Nadda also congratulated all the Delhi BJP workers and while calling the day as ‘historic’, he said that this journey which started from Ajmeri Gate via Pandit Pant Marg has reached DDU Marg. The BJP president also remembered party stalwarts from Delhi including Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, Kedar Nath Sahni, saying they made significant contributions to BJP’s growth and expansion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPJP NaddaVirendra Sachdeva
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp