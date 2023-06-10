JP Nadda lays foundation for new office building

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new

office building of the party’s Delhi unit at DDU Marg in Central Delhi. Prior to this, the party president Virendra Sachdeva along with his wife performed the elaborate Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the construction of the building.

“This under-construction building is not only a state office, but also a sanskar kendra and a way of imparting sanskar to the worker,” said Nadda and added that more than 500 BJP offices are already

operational across the country and around 166 offices are being constructed.

The building inspired by South Indian temple architecture is expected to be completed in the next 18 months, BJP leaders said. The four-storey state office will have a large auditorium, a separate hall for the press and arrangements for holding small and large conferences and will be equipped with digital and electronic facilities.

Nadda also lauded the BJP saying under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party not only changed the government in the country but also started a new culture of politics based on development and performance.

Nadda also congratulated all the Delhi BJP workers and while calling the day as ‘historic’, he said that this journey which started from Ajmeri Gate via Pandit Pant Marg has reached DDU Marg. The BJP president also remembered party stalwarts from Delhi including Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, Kedar Nath Sahni, saying they made significant contributions to BJP’s growth and expansion.

