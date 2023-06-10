One more held in attempt to kidnap JNU students 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: One more person was arrested in the alleged molestation and kidnapping of two girl students inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University compound, an officer said on Friday. The police have identified this person as Mahavir, a resident of RK Puram. This is the second arrest in the case. Earlier, police had arrested Abhishek (22).

According to police, the accused has claimed that he studies at an open university. They said they were taking a stroll in the area before heading to the campus. The facts are being verified and further investigation is underway, they said, adding that efforts are on to nab the remaining two accused.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) had on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car had come to the campus on Tuesday night and attempted to kidnap two students. They also got into a fight on the premises.

Abhishek was driving the car when the alleged incident took place. “Two complaints ‘ one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap ‘ have been received from JNU students and cases have been registered.

“In both cases, the accused and the vehicle, which are the same, have been identified,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C had said on Wednesday. The cases were registered for allegedly attempting to abduct two women students and assaulting a male student.

Hours after the incident, the security department of JNU announced that the entry of outside vehicles into the campus will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am. Those residing on the JNU campus will have to produce their identity cards at the entry and have been advised to confirm their guests at the main gate either in person or through a phone call.

